BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has been named the 2024 American League Gold Glove Award winner at third base.

The Gold Glove Award, which goes to the best defensive player in each league at his position, is the first for Bregman, who just completed his ninth season with the Astros.

Bregman becomes the second former LSU player to win a Gold Glove Award. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has four Gold Gloves, three with the Colorado Rockies (2014, 2017, 2018) and one with the New York Yankees (2022).

Bregman joins five-time winner Doug Rader (1970-74 in the National League) as the only Astros third basemen to win the award.

Bregman in 2024 led AL third basemen in games (142), fielding percentage (.972), assists (242), total chances (355) and putouts (103). He was also tied for first in outs above average (six), tied for second in defensive runs saved (six) and third in zone rating (.799).

He batted .260 during the 2024 season for Houston with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 homers, 75 RBI and 79 runs scored.

Bregman has helped lead the Astros to two World Series championships (2017, 2022) and four AL pennants (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022), and he is a two-time All-Star, the 2018 All-Star Game MVP and a 2019 Silver Slugger Award recipient.

Bregman, a product of Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and led the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. He was a two-time first-team all-American, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

The Astros selected Bregman as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.