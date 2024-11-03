LSU Soccer Defeats Auburn in First Round of SEC Tournament, 2-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (9-7-3, 4-5-2 SEC) won their opening match of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament against the six seed and No. 24 ranked Auburn Tigers (12-3-4, 4-3-4 SEC) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Pensacola.

The win was the Tigers first top-25 victory since No. 22 Georgia in 2023 and Head Coach Sian Hudson’s first victory over Auburn since beginning her tenure at LSU. It was also LSU’s first victory over Auburn since 2010.

With the result on the day, LSU has now advanced to the quarterfinals and will face the No. 3 seeded Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, November 5th at 2 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

“I’m so proud of the team. We’re excited to get back out there and take on Texas on Tuesday,” said Hudson. “We talked about defending as a unit and working for each other outside of possession and I think we did that so well today across the field. Gabbi Ceballos was unbelievable for us and then Mollie Baker, who hasn’t scored every goal she wanted to for us this season, stepping up in a big moment.”

On the defense, Hudson said “Sophine (Kevorkian) has come into the lineup for the last three games and has been fantastic for us. Our backline has grown so much over the course of the SEC season. They are playing for each other at such a higher level. The center back duo of Sydney Cheesman and Jazmin Ferguson has been fantastic.”

It was a battle of the Tigers to start the match in Pensacola, with both teams fighting to advance to the next round, but neither team was able to get anything going in the first half. LSU had two shots compared to Auburn’s three and the first half ended all square at 0-0.

The LSU defensive unit of Caley Swierenga, Jazmin Ferguson, Sydney Cheesman and Jocelyn Ollivierre combined with the midfield unit of Danielle Shannon, Ida Hermannsdóttir and Gabbi Ceballos held it down and was able to hold off any real scoring opportunities from Auburn.

LSU found a breakthrough ten minutes into the second half via a goal from midfielder Gabbi Ceballos. Danielle Shannon fired a shot at Auburn’s goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, and Prohaska made a save that deflected right to the feet of Ceballos. She made no mistake and slotted the ball into the left side of the empty net, giving LSU the 1-0 lead on the day.

Ceballos’ goal was the second of her career, both coming in the 2024 season.

LSU extended their lead in the 70th minute when forward Mollie Baker took a deflected pass off of an Auburn defender. Baker bounced past Prohaska and calmly passed the ball into the back of the net to make it a two goal advantage for LSU.

Baker’s goal was her second of the season, her first since the squad’s match against UC Davis match on September 15, and the ninth of her career.

Auburn got on the board in the 78th minute, when Mallory Mooney laced a long shot past LSU’s Kevorkian to make it a 2-1 game. The goal was assisted by Anna Haddock.

It was a hard fought battle in the last 12 minutes of the match as Auburn looked to even the match and the LSU defense was tested, but the Purple and Gold Tigers were able to hold off Auburn in the final minutes to secure the 2-1 win, their first victory in the SEC Tournament since 2020.

Auburn finished the match with eight shots compared to LSU’s four, but Ceballos and Baker were able to capitalize on their attempts despite a low shot game.

LSU will look for the second SEC Tournament victory on Tuesday as they take on the Longhorns.

