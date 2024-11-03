Hermannsdottir, Cheesman Earn 2024 Soccer All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ida Hermannsdottir and Sydney Cheesman represent the Tigers in this year’s postseason SEC Awards, announced by the league on Sunday.

The junior duo of Hermannsdottir and Cheesman both earned Third Team All-SEC Honors for their efforts on the pitch this year. The award marks the second for Hermannsdottir, as she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2022, and first for Cheesman in the Purple and Gold.

The SEC Awards are voted on by all 16 head coaches in the conference.

Hermannsdottir has been pivotal in the attack for LSU as she leads the squad in goals with eight scored this year. The midfielder from Reykjavik, Iceland, is in her third year with the Tigers and now owns 19 goals in her career at LSU. She has played in 18 matches this season, earning the start in 16 of those, and has tallied the most shots on target with 19 in 33 shot attempts.

Cheesman is a defender out of Lafayette, Colorado, who transferred to LSU this year from the University of North Carolina, where she tallied 175 minutes on the pitch in her nine games played and helped lead the Tar Heels to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Since coming to LSU, Cheesman has been a key component of the Tigers defensive unit, starting at center back in 17 out of 18 matches this year and tallying 1,386 minutes. Early on in the season, she also played a major role in the attack, creating multiple scoring opportunities for the team with a team-high four assists.

Hermannsdottir and Cheesman will play major roles in the Tigers journey in the 2024 SEC Tournament, which kicks off today with their first round game against Auburn at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

2024 SEC Soccer Awards

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Gianna Paul – Alabama

Forward: Ava Tankersley – Arkansas

Forward: Makala Woods – Kentucky

Forward: Cat Barry – South Carolina

Midfielder: Anna Haddock – Auburn

Midfielder: Macey Hodge – Mississippi State

Midfielder: Ally Perry – Mississippi State

Midfielder: Lexi Missimo – Texas

Defender: Gessica Skorka – Alabama

Defender: Grace Phillpotts – Kentucky

Defender: Rylie Combs – Mississippi State

Defender: Gracie Falla – South Carolina

Defender: Hannah McLaughlin – Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Olivia Woodson – Auburn

Forward: Katie Shae Collins – South Carolina

Forward: Amalia Villarreal – Texas

Forward: Mia Pante – Texas A&M

Forward: Zoe Main – Mississippi State

Midfielder: Nicole Vernis – Georgia

Midfielder: Ilana Izquierdo – Mississippi State

Midfielder: Sydney Becerra – Texas A&M

Midfielder: Abi Brighton – Vanderbilt

Defender: Kiley Dulaney – Arkansas

Defender: LJ Knox – Auburn

Defender: Alexis Gutierrez – Mississippi State

Defender: Carolyn Calzada – Texas A&M

Goalkeeper: Jordan Brown – Georgia

Third Team All-SEC

Forward: Kate Doyle – Arkansas

Forward: Anaiyah Robinson – Arkansas

Forward: Aitana Martinez-Montoya – Mississippi State

Forward: Sydney Watts – Vanderbilt

Midfielder: Jailyn Brownlee – Arkansas

Midfielder: Maddie Kemp – Kentucky

Midfielder: Ida Hermannsdottir – LSU

Midfielder: Milena Fischer – Missouri

Midfielder: Macaira Midgley – Tennessee

Defender: Kelsey Oyler – Arkansas

Defender: Sydney Cheesman – LSU

Defender: Hallie Meadows – South Carolina

Defender: Ally Brown – Tennessee

Goalkeeper: Mia Justus – Texas

All-Freshman Team

Kiley Kukan – Alabama

Jailyn Brownlee – Arkansas

Anaiyah Robinson – Arkansas

Keegan Smith – Arkansas

Vera Blom – Florida

Alexis Tylenda – Kentucky

Kennedy Husbands – Mississippi State

Katie Shea Collins – South Carolina

Reese Mattern – Tennessee

Amalia Villarreal – Texas

Mary Beth McLaughlin – Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: James Armstrong – Mississippi State

Forward of the Year: Ava Tankersly – Arkansas

Midfielder of the Year: Macey Hodge – Mississippi State

Defender of the Year: Rylie Combs – Mississippi State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: Amalia Villarreal – Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Makala Woods – Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Anna Haddock – Auburn