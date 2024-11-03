Hermannsdottir, Cheesman Earn 2024 Soccer All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ida Hermannsdottir and Sydney Cheesman represent the Tigers in this year’s postseason SEC Awards, announced by the league on Sunday.
The junior duo of Hermannsdottir and Cheesman both earned Third Team All-SEC Honors for their efforts on the pitch this year. The award marks the second for Hermannsdottir, as she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2022, and first for Cheesman in the Purple and Gold.
The SEC Awards are voted on by all 16 head coaches in the conference.
Hermannsdottir has been pivotal in the attack for LSU as she leads the squad in goals with eight scored this year. The midfielder from Reykjavik, Iceland, is in her third year with the Tigers and now owns 19 goals in her career at LSU. She has played in 18 matches this season, earning the start in 16 of those, and has tallied the most shots on target with 19 in 33 shot attempts.
Cheesman is a defender out of Lafayette, Colorado, who transferred to LSU this year from the University of North Carolina, where she tallied 175 minutes on the pitch in her nine games played and helped lead the Tar Heels to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Since coming to LSU, Cheesman has been a key component of the Tigers defensive unit, starting at center back in 17 out of 18 matches this year and tallying 1,386 minutes. Early on in the season, she also played a major role in the attack, creating multiple scoring opportunities for the team with a team-high four assists.
Hermannsdottir and Cheesman will play major roles in the Tigers journey in the 2024 SEC Tournament, which kicks off today with their first round game against Auburn at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
2024 SEC Soccer Awards
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Gianna Paul – Alabama
Forward: Ava Tankersley – Arkansas
Forward: Makala Woods – Kentucky
Forward: Cat Barry – South Carolina
Midfielder: Anna Haddock – Auburn
Midfielder: Macey Hodge – Mississippi State
Midfielder: Ally Perry – Mississippi State
Midfielder: Lexi Missimo – Texas
Defender: Gessica Skorka – Alabama
Defender: Grace Phillpotts – Kentucky
Defender: Rylie Combs – Mississippi State
Defender: Gracie Falla – South Carolina
Defender: Hannah McLaughlin – Vanderbilt
Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Olivia Woodson – Auburn
Forward: Katie Shae Collins – South Carolina
Forward: Amalia Villarreal – Texas
Forward: Mia Pante – Texas A&M
Forward: Zoe Main – Mississippi State
Midfielder: Nicole Vernis – Georgia
Midfielder: Ilana Izquierdo – Mississippi State
Midfielder: Sydney Becerra – Texas A&M
Midfielder: Abi Brighton – Vanderbilt
Defender: Kiley Dulaney – Arkansas
Defender: LJ Knox – Auburn
Defender: Alexis Gutierrez – Mississippi State
Defender: Carolyn Calzada – Texas A&M
Goalkeeper: Jordan Brown – Georgia
Third Team All-SEC
Forward: Kate Doyle – Arkansas
Forward: Anaiyah Robinson – Arkansas
Forward: Aitana Martinez-Montoya – Mississippi State
Forward: Sydney Watts – Vanderbilt
Midfielder: Jailyn Brownlee – Arkansas
Midfielder: Maddie Kemp – Kentucky
Midfielder: Ida Hermannsdottir – LSU
Midfielder: Milena Fischer – Missouri
Midfielder: Macaira Midgley – Tennessee
Defender: Kelsey Oyler – Arkansas
Defender: Sydney Cheesman – LSU
Defender: Hallie Meadows – South Carolina
Defender: Ally Brown – Tennessee
Goalkeeper: Mia Justus – Texas
All-Freshman Team
Kiley Kukan – Alabama
Jailyn Brownlee – Arkansas
Anaiyah Robinson – Arkansas
Keegan Smith – Arkansas
Vera Blom – Florida
Alexis Tylenda – Kentucky
Kennedy Husbands – Mississippi State
Katie Shea Collins – South Carolina
Reese Mattern – Tennessee
Amalia Villarreal – Texas
Mary Beth McLaughlin – Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: James Armstrong – Mississippi State
Forward of the Year: Ava Tankersly – Arkansas
Midfielder of the Year: Macey Hodge – Mississippi State
Defender of the Year: Rylie Combs – Mississippi State
Goalkeeper of the Year: Maddy Anderson – Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year: Amalia Villarreal – Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Makala Woods – Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Anna Haddock – Auburn