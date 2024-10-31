Soccer Earns 11th Seed in 2024 SEC Tournament, Will Compete on Sunday in First Round

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (8-7-3, 3-5-2 SEC) earned the 11th seed in the upcoming SEC Soccer Tournament and will kick off competition in the first round on Sunday, November 3rd.

With the field now set, No. 11 seed LSU will kick off competition at the beach against No. 6 seed Auburn (12-2-4, 4-2-4 SEC) on Sunday. This will be the second time that the two Tigers face off this season, as LSU fell to Auburn earlier this month.

The match is set to kick off at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Alex Pearlman and Marion Crowder on the call. The winner of the match will advance to quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 5 and take on No. 3 Texas at 2 p.m. CT.

All tournament matches will be aired on SEC Network. The bracket with match dates and times can be found here.

The 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament will run from November 3 – November 10 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida. The championship match is slated for Sunday, November 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The LSU Tigers have secured one SEC Championship title in program history in 2018. This year marks head coach Sian Hudson’s fifth consecutive appearance in the conference tournament.

