Morrow on Preseason Watchlist For Katrina McClain Award

BATON ROUGE – Aneesah Morrow was one of 20 players on Thursday’s preseason watchlist for the Katrina McClain Award which goes annually to the nation’s top power forward.

Morrow joins Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams to be on the preseason watch list for one of the Hoop Hall’s position specific awards. By the end of the week, the Hoop Hall will announce watchlists for all five positions.

Morrow is entering her second season at LSU after averaging a double-double last season with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the First Team All-SEC. Her 22 double-doubles last year ranked No. 5 nationally. Not only is Morrow and threat scoring and rebounding, but her defensive prowess allowed her to gain 93 steals throughout the season which is tied for the third most in program history. Morrow, a Chicago native, who previously played in her hometown at DePaul enters the season ranked in the top-5 nationally in career scoring (2,178 points) and rebounding (1,229 rebounds) among active players. Morrow will make her return to Chicago on December 19 as LSU is scheduled to play at Illinois-Chicago to allow her to play in front of her hometown fans.

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January, with plans to announce our Final 5 in late March. The winner of this award, as well as presentation details, will be announced towards the end of the season.