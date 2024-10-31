LSU Cross Country Set to Compete at the SEC Championships in College Station

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the first meet of the 2024 postseason as they take on the SEC XC Championships at the Watts XC Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday.

Friday, November 1st | Watts XC Course, Bryan-College Station, Texas

Women’s 6K | 9:05 a.m. CT | Course Map

Men’s 8K | 9:45 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information | SEC Network (9:00 a.m. CT)

The much-anticipated SEC Championships are finally upon us this weekend as the LSU Tigers are off to one of their best seasons in recent history on the men’s and women’s side. The conference meet will be televised on the SEC Network starting at 9:00 a.m. CT, and will include live commentary from John Anderson and Carrie Tollefson.

Coming into the season, the SEC’s preseason polls voted on by the league’s head coaches had the LSU women finishing seventh overall with 107 points, while the men were projected to finish 13th with 150 points. At last year’s meet the women finished 10th overall with 278 points after injuries took them out of the top-five and the men finished 11th overall with 370 points.

The women’s team returned all five scorers from last years meet with Ella Chesnut, Michaela Rose, Montana Monk, Callie Hardy and Sophie Martin. A key runner that was injured during the race, Lorena Rangel Batres, will look to get her redemption as she is hot off of a first-place finish at the Florida State Invitational with 16:55.4 in the 5k.

As a sophomore at last season’s meet, Chesnut was the top finisher for the Tigers with her time of 21:03.3 in the 6k. The Houma, La., native ended the season as just the third woman in program history to make it to the NCAA Championship.

On the men’s side, freshman Emedy Kiplimo is getting into form as he made the trip from Kenya to Louisiana this August. Kiplimo, like Rangel Batres, is hot off an individual win at the Florida State Invitational where he clocked a time of 24:31.5 in the 8k. Kiplimo is joined by all five scorers from last season’s SEC Championship including two sophomores in Casey Goetschel and Hugh Carlson who have been looking in top form throughout the regular season.

All-SEC Teams will be announced after the meet’s conclusion. The first team consists of the top-seven finishers, the second team is finishers eight through 14 and the third team will be 15 through 21. The All-Freshman team will consist of the top-seven freshmen finishers from each side.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.