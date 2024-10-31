BATON ROUGE, La. – Catcher Hunter Feduccia of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the 17th former LSU Tiger to claim a World Series ring Wednesday night when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, 7-6, in Yankee Stadium to win the 2024 Fall Classic.

Seventeen former Tigers have played for, or managed, World Series championship teams on 22 occasions, beginning with infielder Alvin Dark of the New York Giants in 1954.

Since 1990, a total of 43 former Tigers have been a part of MLB playoff squads, and 15 LSU players have been members of World Series Championship teams in that span (1990-2024).

Feduccia, the Dodgers’ 12th-round draft choice in 2018, made his MLB debut in July and appeared in five games for the Dodgers during the regular season. He had four hits in 12 at-bats with one RBI and two runs.

The native of Lake Charles, La., hit .295 this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City with a .420 on-base percentage and .451 slugging percentage in 64 games.

Feduccia in 2018 started 48 games at catcher for LSU after competing in the first two seasons of his collegiate career at LSU-Eunice, where he batted .394 in 2017.

Following is the list of the former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU

• INF Alvin Dark, New York Giants – 1954 (player); Oakland Athletics – 1974 (manager)

• 1B Joe Bill Adcock, Milwaukee Braves – 1957

• LHP Mark Guthrie, Minnesota Twins – 1991

• LHP Eddie Yarnall, New York Yankees – 1999 and 2000

• LHP Randy Keisler, New York Yankees – 2000

• RHP Russ Springer, Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001

• RHP Curtis Leskanic, Boston Red Sox – 2004

• RHP Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants – 2010 and 2012

• INF Mike Fontenot, San Francisco Giants – 2010

• LHP Brian Tallet, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011

• INF Ryan Theriot, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011; San Francisco Giants – 2012

• RHP Louis Coleman, Kansas City Royals – 2015

• 3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 2017 and 2022

• RHP Will Harris, Houston Astros – 2017

• OF Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals – 2019

• INF Josh Smith, Texas Rangers – 2023

• C Hunter Feduccia, Los Angeles Dodgers – 2024