Baseball

Tiger Basketball, Baseball Letterman, Terry Smith, Passes Away

BATON ROUGE – A former LSU basketball and baseball player, Terry Smith, passes away earlier this month in New Orleans.

Smith attended LSU on a basketball scholarship and walked on to the baseball team, lettering in both sports in 1966.

Smith would play in 15 games in 1965-66, averaging 2.2 rebounds a game with a high of 12 points.

In baseball, Smith would play first base for the Tigers and led the squad in batting average, hitting .305.

Smith received his MBA from Loyola University and began a long career in the financial industry.

A celebration of life was held on Oct. 22. The family asked for memorials to Roots of Music in New Orleans.

Seventeen former Tigers have played for, or managed, World Series championship teams on 22 occasions, beginning with infielder Alvin Dark of the New York Giants in 1954. Since 1990, a total of 43 former Tigers have been a part of MLB playoff squads, and 15 LSU players have been members of World Series Championship teams in that span (1990-2024).
LSU will conduct a baseball intra-squad scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will play an exhibition versus Samford at 11 a.m. CT Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss.
The 2025 LSU Bat Girls application will open online at Noon CT on Monday, October 28. Applications will be accepted through Friday, November 8, at 5 p.m. CT.