Tiger Basketball, Baseball Letterman, Terry Smith, Passes Away

BATON ROUGE – A former LSU basketball and baseball player, Terry Smith, passes away earlier this month in New Orleans.

Smith attended LSU on a basketball scholarship and walked on to the baseball team, lettering in both sports in 1966.

Smith would play in 15 games in 1965-66, averaging 2.2 rebounds a game with a high of 12 points.

In baseball, Smith would play first base for the Tigers and led the squad in batting average, hitting .305.

Smith received his MBA from Loyola University and began a long career in the financial industry.

A celebration of life was held on Oct. 22. The family asked for memorials to Roots of Music in New Orleans.