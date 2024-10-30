Sweats to Suits NIL Fashion Show

BATON ROUGE – Third Annual Sweats to Suits is a Success.

LSU student-athletes had their runway moment at the third annual Sweats to Suits, a professional dress fashion show hosted in Tiger Stadium on Monday, September 30. This educational event combined the worlds of fashion and sports, emphasizing the importance of professional dress and how fashion can play a role in building a student-athlete’s personal brand.

This year, Dillard’s sponsored Sweats to Suits, providing NIL deals to all 26 student-athletes walking in the show. Participating student-athletes worked with the Dillard’s Campus Collective stylists to create their runway looks. The categories presented in the fashion show this year encompassed looks for different scenarios student-athletes may find themselves in – ranging from business professional attire to award show looks.

“We are extremely grateful for Dillard’s and their support to help make the show as great as it was. Sweats to Suits was more than a fashion show. It allowed student-athletes to learn how to present themselves and their brand in the best possible way, while also showcasing how others have integrated their unique styles, inspiring them to do the same,” said Katie Henderson, NIL Athlete Marketing Manager.

Invitations to the show were extended to various local and national businesses that have expressed an interest in supporting LSU student-athletes through NIL endeavors which allowed student-athletes the opportunity to connect with industry professionals to talk all things name, image, & likeness.

Sweats to Suits is one of NILSU’s many educational events focused on giving student-athletes the tools they need to be successful in their life outside of their sport. For an inside look at Sweats to Suits, watch HERE.

For more information on educational programming provided by the NILSU office, you can do so HERE.