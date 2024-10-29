Johnson On Ann Meyers Drysdale Preseason Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson was one of 20 players on the preseason watchlist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award which goes annually to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Johnson is entering her junior season at LSU. Coming of a Second Team All-SEC season last year, Johnson was named to the Preseason First Team All-SEC by both the coaches and media this year. The media also tabbed her as preseason Co-Player of the Year in the conference. She was also one Monday’s preseason watchlist for the Naismith Trophy.

The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year was a critical starter for LSU to help the Tigers claim their first national championship. She improved steadily as a sophomore and played as one of the top guards throughout the NCAA Tournament with 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games with LSU’s run finishing in the Elite Eight.

In LSU’s first exhibition last week against Xavier (N.O.), Johnson filled the stat sheet with 30 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3FG), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block. LSU returns to the PMAC on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT against LSU-Alexandria for its second and final exhibition.

The Tigers’ season will officially tipoff next Monday when LSU hosts Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. inside the PMAC.

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January, with plans to announce our Final 5 in late March. The winner of this award, as well as presentation details, will be announced towards the end of the season.