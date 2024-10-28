BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will conduct a baseball intra-squad scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will play an exhibition versus Samford at 11 a.m. CT Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss.

The intra-squad scrimmage on Friday at Alex Box Stadium is open to the general public with free admission and parking. Gates to the stadium will open at 3:15 p.m., and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Tickets to Sunday’s exhibition in Biloxi, Miss., may be purchased at THIS LINK or at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. LSU and Samford will play three seven-inning games on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

All tickets for the LSU-Samford exhibition will be general admission and are available for $15. Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com .

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.