BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and be televised on ABC, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

LSU and Alabama both have open dates on Saturday, Nov. 2.

LSU will bring a 14-game Tiger Stadium winning streak – the third-longest streak in the FBS – into the Alabama game. The Tigers are 4-0 at home this year after going 7-0 in Tiger Stadium in 2023.

The Alabama game is the first of three home games for the Tigers during the month of November. Following a trip to face Florida on Nov. 16, LSU closes out the 2024 regular-season hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 30.

LSU is currently 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Tigers are ranked No. 16 in both national polls.

Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC

2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC

3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network

* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC

* Kickoff time and network to be determined after games of Nov. 2