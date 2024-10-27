LSU Women's Golf Team Opens Play Monday In East Lake Cup; Golf Channel Coverage at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE – LSU goes to what has become one of the prestigious golf sites in the country, the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the fall finale of the season, the East Lake Cup, which begins on Monday.

The course has hosted the annual Fed Ex Cup playoff finale for the PGA Tour since it became the permanent home of the event in 2004. The golf club, about five miles east of downtown Atlanta, was established in 1904 and is the oldest golf course in the city. East Lake was the home course of golfer Bobby Jones and much of its clubhouse serves as a tribute to his accomplishments.

The East Lake Cup is in its 10th year of playing and it brings together four top men’s and women’s teams for separate tournaments that offer competition in both disciplines – stroke play and match play.

The four women’s teams – LSU, Southern California, Oregon and UCLA – will play a round of stroke play on Monday before the event goes to match play for Tuesday and Wednesday. The tournament will be televised on The Golf Channel, beginning at 2 p.m. CT each afternoon.

LSU is ranked 15th in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association coaches’ poll and 16th in the NCAA performance rankings as compiled by Scoreboard/Clippd.

“It is an honor to get to compete in this year’s East Lake Cup,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “It’s the hardest tournament in college golf to get an invite to and our team is not taking that for granted. We are doing everything we can to play our best with this unique format on such a historic, prestigious course.

“A big key for this week will be who can adjust to the newly renovated course with its firm new greens and thick rough. It will also be good experience to get to play some match play with this new young team that hopefully helps us later in the season.”

The Tigers finished in the top three in two-of-the-three fall events this season with a second at the opening Cougar Classic and a good third in The Blessings Intercollegiate.

Freshman Rocio Tejedo, coming off a fifth-place finish at Stanford, will lead LSU and comes into the event ranked No. 36 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 26 in the NCAA performance rankings.

Senior Aine Donegan, who is 70th in the world, and No. 65 in the NCAA rankings, will also be in the lineup along with senior Elsa Svensson, junior Taylor Riley and freshman Josefin Widal.

Tejedo is averaging 71.00 for the season with Donegan at 72.22 and Riley at 73.00. Svensson is at 73.11.

Individual champions will be decided in Monday’s stroke play round as well as the semifinal pairings for Tuesday’s matches.

On the call for The Golf Channel will be Steve Burkowski, John Cook, Emilia Migliaccio and Billy Ray Brown.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com.