Former LSU Golfers -- Stone, Tejedo -- Advance To Final LPGA Qualifying Tournament

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfers Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo took the next step to possible status on the LPBA Tour in 2025, advancing through the second stage of qualifying in Florida which concluded on Friday.

The pair, who both finished their LSU eligibility at the NCAA Championships in May 2024, had to be among the top 35 and ties to get to the final stage of qualifying in Mobile, Alabama in early December.

Playing at the Plantation Golf Club in Venice, Florida on the Panther and Bobcat courses, it took a score of 4-under par 284 to make the top 35 and ties from the initial field of 194.

Stone, from Riverview, Florida, posted her third under par round of the event to finish at 8-under par 280 for 72 holes. Stone birdied three-of-the-first-seven holes on Friday en route to a 5-under 67 to easily get inside the number and move up 19 spots to a tie for 15th place.

Stone posted rounds of 71-69-73-67.

Tejedo, from Spain and the older sister of LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo, kept herself inside the cutline with her third even par round of 72 for the event. Her second round of 5-under 67 was what put her in great position and she finished in T23 with a 5-under score of 283 (72-67-72-72)/

In all, 43 golfers totaled 4-under or lower in the event. Those 43 advance to the next stage and no matter what happens in the next stage, they are guaranteed full Epson Tour status. Those who finished outside the T35 cut in this stage will receive conditional status on the Epson Tour.

The final qualifying tournament is 90 holes with a cut after 72 holes with a $150,000 purse. The top 25 and ties will earn 2025 LPGA Tour status in Category 14.