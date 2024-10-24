Tuesday Men's Basketball Games Feature "Beat The Buzzer" Food/Drink Promotion

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will feature a “Beat The Buzzer” happy hour with discount food and drink purchases prior to each home Tuesday basketball game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center starting with this Tuesday’s exhibition game (Oct. 29) with Loyola (N.O.)

Admission for the exhibition game will be free of charge.

The Beat The Buzzer promotion begins when the doors open one hour prior to tipoff of Tuesday home games and continues until 10 minutes to tipoff.

The specials will feature Tiger Dogs for $2.50, Nachos $2.75, Tiger Burgers (no Burger Kitchen Burgers) $4, an 85oz bag of popcorn for $2.50 and a 32oz souvenir soda for $3.50.

The happy hour also includes all premium canned beers (Michelob Ultra, Stella, Blue Moon and other craft beers) for just $5.25.

The promotion excludes: Papa John’s, Chick-Fil-A, Cajun Classic, Louisiana Creole Creations, Leroy’s Lemonade, Dippin Dots and Posh Pop.

The Tuesday men’s basketball home games, the “Beat The Buzzer” happy hour promotion is good for are the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Loyola (N.O.) – Tipoff 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Charleston Southern – Tipoff 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Florida State – Tipoff 8 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Stetson – Tipoff 8 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Arkansas – Tipoff 8 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – South Carolina – Tipoff 8 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Tennessee – Tipoff 8 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.