Three Tigers Featured On Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU was the only team with two players on the Preseason SEC Coaches All-Conference Team with Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow. Mikaylah Williams was on the second team.

With three players included across both teams, LSU was one of only two schools to have that kind of preseason recognition as South Carolina had one first team and two second team. Johnson, Morrow and Williams make up a trio of LSU returners who were all starters on last season’s elite eight squad.

All three LSU players were voted to the same honors in the media preseason picks earlier this month. In those media selections Johnson and Morrow were also in a three-way way tie with Madison Book from Texas for Preseason Player of the Year. In both the media and coaches, LSU was picked the finish third in the league.

Kim Mulkey enters her fourth season at LSU. In addition to Johnson, Morrow and Williams, LSU returns Last-Tear Poa and Sa’Myah Smith who both have starting experience at LSU too. The Tigers also brought in four transfers in Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard and Jersey Wolfenbarger.

Johnson enters her junior season at LSU as one of the top returning guards in the league. She is coming off a sophomore season in which she averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the Second Team All-SEC. Johnson upped her play throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games as LSU reached the Elite Eight. The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, Johnson was a critical piece as a starter on LSU’s first National Championship team.

Senior Aneesah Morrow is entering her second season at LSU after averaging a double-double last season with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the First Team All-SEC. Her 21 double-doubles last year ranked No. 5 nationally. Not only is Morrow and threat scoring and rebounding, but her defensive prowess allowed her to gain 93 steals throughout the season which is tied for the third most in program history. Morrow, a Chicago native, who previously played in her hometown at DePaul enters the season ranked in the top-5 nationally in career scoring (2,178 points) and rebounding (1,229 rebounds) among active players. Morrow will make her return to Chicago on December 19 as LSU is scheduled to play at Illinois-Chicago to allow her to play in front of her hometown fans.

Williams is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year as she will make her return to North Louisiana. Williams put together one of the best freshman seasons in LSU history last year, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, becoming just the fifth LSU player to rank inside the top-10 in points and assists by a freshman in program history. She scored 20+ points in seven games, including a 42-point performance against Kent State, the most ever recorded by a LSU freshman during the NCAA Era.

2024-25 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

Order of Finish

South Carolina Texas LSU Oklahoma Alabama Ole Miss Tennessee Kentucky Auburn Mississippi State Texas A&M Vanderbilt Georgia Florida Missouri Arkansas

Player of the Year

Madison Booker, Texas

First Team All-SEC

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Madison Booker, Texas

Second Team All-SEC

Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Jerkaila Jordan, Mississippi State

Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Rori Harmon, Texas

Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M