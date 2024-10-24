LSU Soccer Draws Vanderbilt on Senior Night, 0-0

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (7-7-3, 2-5-2 SEC) fought hard for a point in a 0-0 draw with the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2-6, 3-2-4 SEC) on Senior Night Thursday at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The evening began as the Tigers celebrated their three seniors: forward Mollie Baker, midfielder Tori Gillis, and midfielder Jaden Humbyrd. LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson presented them each with a framed keepsake to honor their time in the Purple and Gold.

“Throughout the season, these seniors have contributed so much to the team, on and off the field,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “They are great human beings and just unbelievable ambassadors for the program. Tori Gillis and Jaden Humbyrd have been here for four years, so they are the first players that I have had the honor of coaching all four years here at LSU. Mollie Baker joined us as a transfer, and all three of them have been fantastic for our culture.

“They will leave a great legacy behind. All three of them are just unbelievable in terms of just the care that they show for their teammates, the willingness to work, and the ability to bring it day in and day out. We are really proud of them and wish them all the best.”

LSU’s goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian was the highlight of the match in her Tiger debut. Kevorkian stopped nine shots by the Commodores on her way to her first ever clean sheet as a Tiger. Her nine saves tonight marks a season high this season by a Tiger keeper.

“I tried to just not be focused on the mistakes I made. I just stayed locked in and kept focusing on what I could do for my team.” said Kevorkian after her dominant performance in between the posts.

Ava Galligan recorded LSU’s first shot of the match in the 5th minute when she nearly beat Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko with a strike from long range. Galligan shot the ball into the top left hand corner of the goal, and it took a valiant effort from Wojdelko to push the ball over the net and out for a corner kick.

Sophomore Gabbi Ceballos tallied the only other shot on target for the Tigers in the first half.

Kevorkian stopped five shots in the first half to keep the Commodores off of the board and the first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

There were good chances for both sides during the second half. Jocelyn Ollivierre, Amy Smith, Danielle Shannon, Jazmin Ferguson, Ava Amsden and Galligan all tried their luck to get the Tigers on board in the second half.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough and the match ended all square at 0-0.

“We had a couple of really big chances with balls in the box, shots on the top of the six, across the face of the goal, but we couldn’t really capitalize. Obviously now we have to go to Missouri on Sunday and win that game and then hope for other results in the SEC to go our way.”

The Tigers finished the night with 11 shots compared to Vanderbilt’s 18. Freshman Emerson DeLuca earned her first start in her first year as a Tiger.

LSU will conclude their regular season with a visit to the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, October 27th. The match is slated to kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast live on SEC Network. Live stats for the match will be available on lsusports.net

