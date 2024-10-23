LSU Gold
LSU To Host Halloween BOOzar on Sunday

BATON ROUGE – The public is invited to join LSU student-athletes for the annual Halloween BOOzar this Sunday from 3-5 p.m. CT at the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

This is the 27th year that the Tigers will join in on the Halloween celebration with the BOOzar. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes. LSU student-athletes will be there passing out candy and joining in on the festivities, giving fans of all ages a unique way to connect with them.

The event will be put in by LSU Athletics, LSU’s student-athlete advisory committee, Tiger Life and the Alumni Association.

Dr. LaKeitha Poole, LSU Assistant Athletic Director for Sport Psychology and Counseling, supervises the Tigers' vital mental health programs.
