LSU Hosts Xavier (N.O.) in First Exhibition Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Women’s basketball will return the PMAC on Thursday when LSU hosts Xavier (New Orleans) at 7 p.m. CT for the Tigers’ first of two exhibition games. Both exhibitions are free for fans to attend.

Fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams’ radio call can also be heard on the SEC Network+ as the game is scheduled to stream as a simulcast.

LSU will host LSU-Alexandria next Wednesday, October 30 for its final exhibition. The season officially begins on November 4 in the PMAC against Eastern Kentucky. There are a limited amount of season tickets remaining and single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday.

The Tigers return three starters from last year’s Elite Eight team in Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. With other key returners like Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, and Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU heads into the season with a solid group of returners. The Tigers also added four guards to improve their backcourt depth; Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard in the transfer portal and freshman Jada Richard. Jersey Wolfenbarger came to LSU as a 6-5 post transfer.

Xavier reached the NAIA national tournament last season, but the Gold Nuggets dropped their opening round matchup against John Brown.