Whitworth to Represent LSU as 2024 SEC Football Legend

BATON ROUGE – Andrew Whitworth, who won a national title at LSU and then went on to win a Super Bowl, has been named to the 2024 SEC Football Legends class, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The group of 16 SEC Football Legends will be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in December.

Whitworth helped bring LSU football back into the national spotlight as he was part of a signing class that helped the program win its first national title in 45 years when they captured the BCS National Championship in 2003. Since his arrival on campus in 2001, LSU has gone on to win three national titles, capture five SEC titles and average nearly 10 wins a season.

Whitworth was a four-year starter at offensive tackle for the Tigers from 2002-05, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2004 and 2005. A starter on LSU’s national championship team in 2003, he played in two SEC Championship Games, winning the league title in 2003.

Whitworth was named second-team All-America as a senior in 2005 after earning Freshman All-America honors in 2002. He started in 52 straight games at left tackle for the Tigers, at the time the second-longest streak in FBS history. He never missed a game in college, helping LSU to a 41-11 overall mark during his four years with the Tigers.

He was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent 16 seasons in the NFL (11 with Cincinnati, 5 with Los Angeles Rams). He retired following the 2021 season as the oldest offensive tackle in NFL history and he was also the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl, doing so at 40 years of age.

He was twice named first-team All-Pro (2015, 2017) and was selected for the Pro Bowl 4 times (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017). Whitworth won the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award in 2019 and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2021. He currently serves as an analyst on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew.

Whitworth joins a 2024 SEC Football Legends class that excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions, and is the first to include representatives from new members Oklahoma and Texas. This year’s class includes All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans and NFL standouts and first round draft picks. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, claimed Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

The class will be honored at the 2024 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 6-7 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 6 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 7.

Below is a listing of the 2024 SEC Football Legends:

• Alabama – Barrett Jones, Offensive Lineman, 2009-12

• Arkansas – Ken Hamlin, Free Safety, 2000-02

• Auburn – Marcus McNeill, Offensive Tackle, 2002-2005

• Florida – Rex Grossman, Quarterback, 2000-02

• Georgia – Terrence Edwards, Receiver, 1999-2002

• Kentucky – Dicky Lyons Sr., Tailback/Receiver/All-Purpose, 1966-68

• LSU – Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle, 2002-05

• Ole Miss – Dexter McCluster, Running Back, 2006-09

• Mississippi State – Fletcher Cox, Defensive Lineman, 2009-11

• Missouri – Chase Daniel, Quarterback, 2005-08

• Oklahoma – Barry Switzer, Head Coach, 1973-88

• South Carolina – Corey Miller, Defensive End, 1987-90

• Tennessee – Eric Berry, Defensive Back, 2007-09

• Texas – Vince Young, Quarterback, 2002-05

• Texas A&M – Luke Joeckel, Offensive Tackle, 2010-12

• Vanderbilt – Ricky Anderson, Punter/Kicker, 1981-84