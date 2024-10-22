Carson Paul Receives SEC Diver of the Week Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Carson Paul earned SEC Diver of the Week recognition Tuesday for his performance in the four-team meet hosted by the Naval Academy, the league office announced.

“We’re really proud of Carson’s development on springboard over the past year,” diving coach Drew Livingston said. “He’s been grinding, and we see it in practice everyday. This was his most complete meet on one-meter and three-meter as an LSU Tiger. If he can keep progressing on the springboard events and bring platform in line, he’s going to be a threat to win any event at any meet against the best competition in the SEC.”

Paul, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, finished the meet between LSU, Navy, Loyola (Md.), and George Mason by sweeping the springboard diving events. He finished first on one-meter with a score of 366.15 and on three-meter with a score of 405.90. This honor is the first of his LSU career.

Both scores from his outing sit atop LSU’s best scores for the season through two meets, and his score on one-meter ranks ninth in program history.

The LSU men’s team swept the field at Lejeune Hall, taking home three victories over Navy (180-119), Loyola (214-85), and George Mason (239-60).

The Tigers will return to action when the women’s squad heads to Houston to take on the Cougars, Rice, and Tulane on Nov. 2 at the CRWC Natatorium.