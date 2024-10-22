BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will conduct baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 11 a.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s scrimmage is open only to current members of the LSU Baseball Coaches Committee booster club. The scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday are open to the general public with free admission and parking.

Coaches Committee memberships are available at www.lsusports.net/coachescommittee.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.