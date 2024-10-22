BATON ROUGE–Fifth-year senior Nicholas Arcement earned medalist honors at the La Tour Intercollegiate in Mathews, Louisiana competing as an individual and posted a 9-under 207 showing over 54 holes of competitive play.

LSU had four student-athletes compete in the tournament, with freshman Connor Cassano and Dylan Kayne playing alongside junior Luke Haskew and the aforementioned Arcement. All four Tigers finished inside the top 6 of the tournament, and Cassano finished at second, four strokes behind his teammate Arcement.

Cassano posted rounds of 70, 69 and 72 to finish at 5-under 211 and tie for second place. South Africa native Dylan Kayne carded a 3-under 213 on the par 72 course to finish T6 along with teammate Luke Haskew, who also posted a 3-under 213.

This is Arcement’s second collegiate title, with his first coming in the 2022 San Diego Classic in Arcement’s sophomore season. The win marks Arcement’s second top 5 finish and fourth top 10 finish of his career.

The Tiers now have four individual wins on the season, with Algot Kleen, Árni Sveinsson, Noah McWilliams and now Arcement all taking home individual titles.

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Nicholas Arcement, LSU – 68-68-71 -9

2 Connor Cassano, LSU – 70-69-72 -5

2 Jordan Williams, Southern – 70-71-70 -5

2 Preston Paulk, SE Louisiana – 72-69-70 -5

5 Janis Erll, Texas A&M-Commerce – 71-70-71 -4

6 Dylan Kayne, LSU – 71-74-68 -3

6 Luke Haskew, LSU – 71-72-70 -3

6 Two Other Players Tied