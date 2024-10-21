SAUCIER, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Golf team finished the Fallen Oak Invitational tied for second place with Illinois after posting a team score of 11-under 853 over three rounds of competitive play.

Freshman Árni Sveinsson once again led the Tigers throughout the final 18 holes of the tournament. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week finished the Fallen Oak Invitational at 6-under 210, which was good enough for a T2 finish on the individual leaderboard. In Sveinsson’s last two tournaments, the freshman has recorded one win and one T2 finish. Sveinsson’s third-round 68 kept him in contention for medalist honors, but Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan fired a 6-under 66 in his final round to surge up the leaderboard and take home the individual title.

“Not our best stuff this week, but we had lots of positive moments. I think it shows how good we are that we still had a chance to win when we weren’t firing on all cylinders,” said head coach Jake Amos. “Árni continues to impress as a freshman, and this experience of being in the mix will help him a lot going forward.”

The Tigers also counted junior Alfons Bondesson’s 3-under 69 on the final day of the Fallen Oak Invitational. After posting a 6-over 78 in the first round, Bondesson fought back on days two and three with rounds of 71 and 69 to earn a 2-over 218 and a T23 finish.

LSU’s final two counting scores came from senior Algot Kleen, who carded a 2-over 74, and Noah McWilliams, who posted a 3-over 75. Kleen finished the tournament at even-par 216 and T13, while McWilliams ended with a 7-over 223 and a T41 finish. Sophomore Jay Mendell entered the final round at 2-under and T2 in the standings, but a third-round 6-over 78 slid the Louisiana native down to T31 on the individual leaderboard.

The Tigers now have three top-five team finishes this season, with wins at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. LSU has also had at least one individual finish inside the top 20 in every tournament, with the best finishes being Algot Kleen’s win at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and Árni Sveinsson’s win at the Blessings.

The LSU Men’s Golf team will be back in action on November 2, with the Tigers traveling to Maui, Hawaii, for the Ka’anapali Classic, where they will compete in a strong field featuring multiple top-25 teams.

Full Team Leaderboard (Par 72)

1 Ole Miss – 289-274-281 -20

2 LSU – 289-278-286 -11

2 Illinois – 298-278-277 -11

4 Georgia – 287-291-283 -3

5 South Carolina – 293-281-289 -1

6 Mississippi State – 289-292-283 E

7 UTSA – 300-292-288 +16

8 Purdue – 295-291-295 +17

9 Wisconsin – 302-292-291 +21

10 Kansas – 298-292-296 +22

11 Iowa – 298-302-287 +23

12 Southern Miss – 300-298-292 +26

13 UNLV – 300-302-297 +35

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Jackson Buchanan, Illinois – 75-68-66 -7

2 Árni Sveinsson, LSU – 71-71-68 -6

2 Kye Meeks, Ole Miss – 75-65-70 -6

4 Max Herendeen, Illinois – 75-70-67 -4

4 Buck Brumlow, Georgia – 72-70-70 -4

4 Tom Fischer, Ole Miss – 71-71-70 -4

4 Frankie Harris, South Carolina – 69-70-73 -4

LSU Scores

T2 Árni Sveinsson – 71-71-68 -6

T13 Algot Kleen – 76-66-74 E

T23 Alfons Bondesson – 78-71-69 +2

T31 Jay Mendell – 72-70-78 +4

T41 Noah McWilliams – 70-78-75 +7