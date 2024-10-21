Former LSU Golf Stars Stone, Tejedo Start Second LPGA Qualifying Event On Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – The road to a potential LPGA Tour card continues starting on Tuesday for former LSU golfers Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo.

Part of the squad that led LSU to appearances in the last four NCAA Championships, advanced through pre-qualifying in California earlier and now take on two courses in Florida over 72 holes in this second stage for the right to play in the final qualifying in Mobile, Alabama in December.

Stone and Tejedo advanced from an original field of 310 golfers over four rounds in Rancho Mirage, California that advanced to this qualifying stage. The event was postponed some seven days after the dual hurricanes raced across Florida.

Stone, who turned pro after the United States Women’s Amateur earlier this summer, had four under par rounds of 71-65-71-69 to finish at 12-under 276 and tie for fourth in the competition.

Tejedo, who also recently turned pro, also posted four under par rounds of 71-69-69-69 to finish at 278, 10 under par and a tie for eighth place. It took a score of 1-over par to make the cut at 95 and ties. A total of 100 golfers posted +1 or lower.

This competition will be played over the Bobcat and Panther courses at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. A total of 182 players will take part in the 72-hole no-cut competition. A number that will be announced at the tournament site after 72 holes will advance to the final qualifying.

All those that complete 72 holes that do not advance earn Epson Tour status for 2025.

Live scoring can be found on the LPGA web site.