LSU Golfer Tejedo Posts 67 In Final Stanford Round; Finishes -6, T5

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo made it three-for-three in under par rounds, saving her best for last that resulted in a fifth-place finish in the Stanford Intercollegiate Sunday at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

Tejedo had a clean card with four birdies for a 4-under par 67 in the final round and finished in fifth place overall in the competition with rounds of 70-70-67 for a total of 6-under par 137.

Tejedo started on the par 4 fifth hole in the shotgun start and birdied three of the first four holes, adding a birdie on the 503-yard par 5 16th hole.

Tejedo had 11 birdies in the competition and had a great tournament on the par 4 holes, finishing at 4-under par, tied for first in the field.

The Spanish golfer moved into the top 10 on Saturday in the second round after her second 1-under 70 and moved up four spots in the final round on Sunday. Southern California golfers went 1-2 as Jasmine Koo finished first at 11-under par 132 (68-69-65), while Catherine Park was second one shot back at 10-under par 133.

LSU as a team finished in sixth place with rounds of 289-288-288 on the par 71 layout. Host Stanford entered the day with a four-shot lead, but Southern Cal rallied in the final round to shoot 13-under par 271 to tie Stanford for the title at 18-under par 834. LSU’s final total was 13-over 865.

Texas was third at 11-under 841 with Virginia fourth at 3-over par 855 and Arizona State was fifth at 8-over 860.

“Rocio played great,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “Bogey free 67 is very impressive, moving in to the top five in a big field and a strong field. We have a quick turnaround before the East Lake Cup (Oct. 28-30) and look forward to that challenge in Atlanta on the Golf Channel to end the fall season on a high note.”

The Tigers on the final day counted a 1-over 72 from senior Aine Donegan. a 3-over 74 from Elsa Svensson and 4-over 75 from Taylor Riley. Donegan finished T26 at 2-over par 215 (71-72-72).

LSU finished T7 in par 5 scoring at 14-under par and T7 in birdies at 41.

STANFORD INTERCOLLEGIATE

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

Final Team Results – Par 284-852

T1 Southern California – 280-283-271 – 834 -18

T1 Stanford – 273-286-275 – 834 -18

3 Texas – 287-282-272 – 841 -11

4 Virginia – 283-287-285 – 855 +3

5 Arizona State – 286-284-290 – 860 +8

6 LSU – 289-288-288 – 865 +13

7 Iowa State – 291-292-287 – 870 +18

8 Colorado – 297-291-285 – 873 +21

8 UC Davis – 293-293-287 – 873 +21

10 Pepperdine – 298-289-287 – 874 +22

11 California – 297-287-294 – 878 +26

12 Princeton – 285-298-300 – 883 +31

13 Washington – 288-298-299 – 885 +33

13 UCLA – 293-293-299 – 885 +33

15 San Jose State – 289-302-296 – 887 +35

16 Oregon State – 307-291-295 – 893 +41

17 SMU – 292-302-301 – 895 +43

18 Denver – 298-300-299 – 897 +45

19 San Diego State – 304-310-304 – 918 +56

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-213)

1 Jasmin Koo, Southern Cal – 68-69-65 – 202 -11

2 Catherine Park, Southern Cal – 69-71-63 – 203 -10

3 Farah O’Keefe, Texas – 70-71-64 – 205 -8

3 Megha Ganne, Stanford – 66-72-67 – 205 -8

5 Leigh Chen, Stanford – 72-66-69 – 207 -6

5 Beth Coulter, Arizona State – 68-69-70 – 207 -6

5 Meja Ortengren, Stanford – 70-68-69 – 207 -6

5 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 70-70-67 – 207 -6

5 Vivian Lu, Washington – 69-67-71 – 207 -6

LSU Scores

T5 Rocio Tejedo – 70-70-67 – 207 -6

T26 Aine Donegan – 71-72-72 – 215 +2

T49 Taylor Riley – 73-73-75 – 221 +8

T51 Elsa Svensson – 75-73-74 – 222 +9

T82 Josefin Widal – 77-76-78 – 231 +18