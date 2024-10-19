Tejedo Moves Into Top 10 After Two Rounds At Stanford

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Rocio Tejedo posted a second straight 1-under round of 70 to move into the top 10 after two rounds of the Stanford Intercollegiate Saturday at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

LSU moved up two spots to sixth place after a four-over round of 288 and stands at 9-over par 577 after two days of play (289-288).

Tejedo moved up six places to ninth with a three-birdie round that included one birdie each on a par 5, a par 4 and a par 3. She is at 140, 2-under par for 36 holes.

Vivian Lu of Washington is the individual leader a 6-under par 136 after rounds of 69-77. Beth Coulter of Arizona State (68-69) and Jasmine Koo of Southern California (68-69) are tied for second at 5-under 137.

LSU senior Aine Donegan posted a 1-over round of 72 and is at +1 after 36 holes after rounds of 71-72 for 143. Donegan is in 24th place after two days of play.

LSU also counted 2-over 73s by junior Taylor Riley and senior Elsa Svensson.

Host Stanford remains the leader of the tournament at 9-under 559 after rounds of 273 and 286. The margin is four shots back to Southern California at 5-under 563 (280-283). Texas is third at 1-over 569 (287-282) with Virginia and Arizona State tied for fourth at 2-over 570.

LSU is fifth in the field of 19 in scoring on both par 4s and par 5s (-9). LSU is T6 in birdies at 28.

Individually, Tejedo remains T3 in the field on par 4 holes at 2-under par. Riley is T5 in the field with 25 pars.

The final round is set for a 10:30 a.m. CT shotgun start with all 19 teams on the course at the same time. Live scoring can be found at scoreboard.clippd.com.

Stanford Intercollegiate

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

Second Round Team Results – Par 284-568

1 Stanford – 273-286 – 559 -9

2 Southern California – 280-283 – 563 -5

3 Texas – 287-282 – 569 +1

4 Virginia – 283-287 – 570 +2

4 Arizona State – 286-284 – 570 +2

6 LSU – 289-288 – 577 +9

7 Iowa State – 291-292 – 583 +15

7 Princeton – 285-308 – 583 +15

9 California – 297-287 – 584 +16

10 Washington – 288-298 – 586 +18

10 UCLA – 293-293 – 586 +18

10 UC Davis – 293-293 – 586 +18

10 Pepperdine – 298-288 – 586 +18

14 Colorado – 297-291 – 588 +20

15 San Jose State – 289-302 – 591 +23

15 SMU – 292-301 – 593 +25

17 Denver – 298-299 – 597 +29

18 Oregon State – 307-291 – 598 +30

19 San Diego State – 304-310 – 614 +46

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-142)

1 Vivian Vu, Washington – 69-67 – 136 -6

2 Beth Coulter, Arizona State – 68-69 – 137 -5

2 Jasmine Coo, Southern California – 68-69 – 137 -5

4 Megha Ganne, Stanford – 66-72 – 138 -4

4 Selina Liao, Texas – 70-68 – 138 -4

4 Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia – 70-68 – 138 -4

4 Meja Ortengren, Stanford – 70-68 – 138 -4

4 Leigh Chien, Stanford – 72-66 – 138 -4

LSU Scores

T9 Rocio Tejedo – 70-70 – 140 -2

T23 Aine Donegan – 71-72 – 143 +1

T41 Taylor Riley – 73-73 – 146 +4

T50 Elsa Svensson – 75-73 – 148 +6

T77 Josefin Widal – 77-76 – 153 +11