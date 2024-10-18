Defending National Champions LSU Gymnastics Announce 2025 Schedule

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team has officially announced their 2025 schedule, which kicks off on January 3rd and features five home meets inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

As anticipation builds for a new season, the Tigers are gearing up to defend their title with an exciting mix of home and away meets. LSU will return to the PMAC on Friday, January 3, as they open the new year against Iowa State. The meet will feature a presentation of the program’s 2024 National Championship banner.



Head Coach Jay Clark and his team are excited to get back in front of Tiger Nation, who continue to show out and grow the gymnastics program in Baton Rouge every year. LSU saw three consecutive sold out crowds in their arena last season and finished No. 1 in the nation in attendance, creating one of the most electric atmospheres in college gymnastics.

LSU will face eight SEC opponents throughout the regular season, including hosting the newest league members Oklahoma, before concluding the regular season against Auburn on Friday, March 14.

Fans will be able to get a first look at this year’s squad at the program’s annual Gym 101 meet on December 16th, a fan-favorite event that showcases exhibition routines from the new team in the PMAC.

LSU Gymnastics 2025 Schedule:

Home Meets : January 3 vs. Iowa State January 17 vs. Florida January 31 vs. Missouri February 14 vs. Oklahoma March 7 vs. Georgia

Away Meets : January 11 at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City January 24 at Arkansas February 7 at Alabama February 21 at Kentucky February 28 at Podium Challenge (Raising Cane’s River Center) March 14 at Auburn



The postseason kicks off with the 2025 SEC Championships on Saturday, March 22, at a location that will be announced at a later date. NCAA Regionals will take place from April 2-6 with Utah, Washington, Alabama and Pennsylvania State serving as host sites.

Fort Worth is once again the home of the NCAA Championships, which is set for April 17-19.

Clark expressed his excitement for the new year, stating, “We can’t wait to be back in front of our amazing fans at the PMAC. Last year’s support was incredible, and we know this year will be even more special as we work to defend our title. This team will be prepared and ready to bring everything we’ve got.”

Visit lsusports.net for the latest information on schedule and tickets for the 2025 season.