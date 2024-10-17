LSU Moves Up In Both CSCAA Polls; Men Rank 19th, Women Rank 13th
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s team moving up in their respective top 25 lists.
The LSU women received a six-spot bump from No. 19 to No. 13, while the men are ranked No. 19 in the October poll after being ranked No. 23 in the preseason. LSU fell to Texas in its first dual meet of the season on October 11, but produced several impressive individual performances, which included five pool records and three school records being broken.
The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
Coming off of the Texas meet, the Tigers held 20 times in the top 10 nationally. LSU heads to Annapolis, Md., to take on Navy, Loyola, and George Mason at the Naval Academy Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CT.
The following is the men’s preseason ranking with the women’s preseason ranking right behind it:
Division I Men
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|California
|393
|1-0
|2
|3
|Texas
|377
|1-0
|3
|2
|Florida
|369
|0-0
|4
|4
|Indiana
|361
|0-0
|5
|5
|NC State
|332
|0-0
|6
|6
|Arizona State
|326
|0-0
|7
|8
|Georgia
|301
|1-0
|8
|9
|Tennessee
|283
|0-0
|9
|7
|Stanford
|279
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|255
|2-0
|11
|11
|Louisville
|222
|0-0
|12
|12
|Ohio State
|221
|1-0
|13
|16
|Auburn
|196
|1-0
|14
|14
|Virginia
|193
|0-0
|15
|12
|Texas A&M
|182
|0-0
|16
|15
|Michigan
|164
|0-0
|17
|NR
|Georgia Tech
|122
|2-0
|18
|22
|Minnesota
|118
|2-0
|19
|23
|LSU
|110
|0-1
|20
|17
|Alabama
|98
|1-0
|21
|21
|Southern California
|91
|1-0
|22
|18
|Florida State
|72
|0-1
|23
|20
|Wisconsin
|59
|1-0
|24
|19
|SMU
|23
|0-0
|25
|NR
|Harvard
|15
|0-0
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Virginia
|420
|0-0
|2
|2
|Texas
|413
|1-0
|3
|3
|Florida
|390
|0-0
|4
|4
|Stanford
|371
|0-0
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|361
|0-0
|6
|6
|Indiana
|331
|0-0
|7
|9
|Louisville
|323
|0-0
|8
|8
|California
|302
|1-0
|9
|8
|Southern California
|275
|1-0
|10
|13
|Georgia
|269
|2-0
|11
|10
|Ohio State
|259
|0-0
|12
|11
|NC State
|248
|0-0
|13
|19
|LSU
|218
|0-1
|14
|12
|Michigan
|214
|0-0
|15
|14
|Wisconsin
|179
|1-0
|16
|15
|Duke
|150
|0-1
|17
|NR
|South Carolina
|147
|1-1
|18
|21
|Arizona State
|131
|4-0
|19
|17
|Auburn
|122
|1-0
|20
|16
|Texas A&M
|114
|0-0
|21
|18
|North Carolina
|92
|0-0
|22
|20
|UCLA
|50
|0-0
|23
|24
|Minnesota
|41
|3-0
|24
|NR
|Miami (FL)
|36
|1-0
|25
|NR
|Missouri
|35
|1-0