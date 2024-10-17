LSU Moves Up In Both CSCAA Polls; Men Rank 19th, Women Rank 13th

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s team moving up in their respective top 25 lists.

The LSU women received a six-spot bump from No. 19 to No. 13, while the men are ranked No. 19 in the October poll after being ranked No. 23 in the preseason. LSU fell to Texas in its first dual meet of the season on October 11, but produced several impressive individual performances, which included five pool records and three school records being broken.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

Coming off of the Texas meet, the Tigers held 20 times in the top 10 nationally. LSU heads to Annapolis, Md., to take on Navy, Loyola, and George Mason at the Naval Academy Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The following is the men’s preseason ranking with the women’s preseason ranking right behind it:

Division I Men

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 1 California 393 1-0 2 3 Texas 377 1-0 3 2 Florida 369 0-0 4 4 Indiana 361 0-0 5 5 NC State 332 0-0 6 6 Arizona State 326 0-0 7 8 Georgia 301 1-0 8 9 Tennessee 283 0-0 9 7 Stanford 279 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech 255 2-0 11 11 Louisville 222 0-0 12 12 Ohio State 221 1-0 13 16 Auburn 196 1-0 14 14 Virginia 193 0-0 15 12 Texas A&M 182 0-0 16 15 Michigan 164 0-0 17 NR Georgia Tech 122 2-0 18 22 Minnesota 118 2-0 19 23 LSU 110 0-1 20 17 Alabama 98 1-0 21 21 Southern California 91 1-0 22 18 Florida State 72 0-1 23 20 Wisconsin 59 1-0 24 19 SMU 23 0-0 25 NR Harvard 15 0-0

Division I Women