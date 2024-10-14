BATON ROUGE – The television network and kickoff time for LSU Football’s road game at Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 26, will announced following the games on Oct. 19, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

LSU and Texas A&M will kickoff at either 2:30 p.m. CT, 3:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – Oklahoma at Ole Miss, ABC or ESPN

11:45 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Mississippi State, SEC Network

* 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 3:15 p.m. (SECN) – Texas at Vanderbilt, ABC or SEC Network

* 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC), 3:15 p.m. (SECN) or 6:30 p.m. (ABC) – Missouri at Alabama, ABC or SEC Network

* 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC), 3:15 p.m. (SECN) or 6:30 p.m. (ABC) – LSU at Texas A&M, ABC or SEC Network

6:45 p.m. CT – Auburn at Kentucky, SEC Network

* Kickoff time and network to be determined after games of October 19