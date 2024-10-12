Success in an offensive unit consists of three elements: consistency, explosiveness, and production. Each week, the new-look LSU offense displays the multitude of ways it can dissect its opposition.

As the Tigers continue their ascent in college football, three players have emerged as exemplars of these traits: quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, wide receiver Kyren Lacy, and tight end Mason Taylor.

In college football, consistency at the quarterback position is often the basis of a team’s success. For LSU, Nussmeier is emerging as that foundation. A native of Lake Charles, La., Nussmeier’s journey has been one of perseverance, patience, and continuous improvement, all emphasized by a spirit that personifies consistency.

The landscape of college athletics has shifted dramatically, with the transfer portal becoming more prevalent, allowing athletes to change schools in hopes of gaining a better opportunity. However, Nussmeier never wavered in his decision to remain at LSU and always made the most of his opportunities.

Previously, the junior had shown flashes when his name was called upon, such as coming in relief against Arkansas in 2021 and Georgia in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. And, in his first start, Nussmeier earned a bowl win for the Tigers over Wisconsin in January 2024.

“Choosing to stay here was trust in God and my relationship with him as it grew through the time of not playing,” Nussmeier explained. “I feel like God brought me here for a reason out of high school, and I did not think it would be right for me to leave. I love Louisiana, the state, and the university; it is home to me. I felt it was my responsibility to trust in God, his timing, and his plan, and keep my head down, being ready to play.”

Nussmeier’s consistency comes from his thoughtful approach to the game. He carefully works hard on his technique and uses every practice to improve his skills. When commanding the offense, his teammates and coaches trust him to make the right decisions and perform well under pressure.

“I have been blessed to be around the game a lot, beginning with my father (Doug Nussmeier) being a quarterback and what he has done,” Nussmeier said. “I understand the work that goes into being a starting quarterback and how to find success in this job. I have a great supporting staff around me. (LSU Offensive Coordinator) Coach (Joe) Sloan coaches me very hard and well and ensures I always do the right things.”

The path to becoming a starting quarterback at LSU is one with high expectations, but Nussmeier has embraced that challenge. He’s remained steady throughout, proving that consistency is required for long-term success.

Consistency forms the foundation for an offense, but explosiveness transforms that group into a game-changer. Enter Lacy, the wide receiver whose ability has aided LSU’s passing attack.

With a long lineage of successful Tiger receivers, Lacy came to LSU with high expectations. Known for his ability to stretch the field and make difficult catches, he quickly made his presence felt in the Tigers’ offense. Lacy can disrupt defenses, turning short passes into big gains and breaking free for touchdowns.

“With a different receiving room this season, with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. being gone (to the NFL), I understand it is a big title to take over, but I am ready for the challenge of being a great receiver for this team,” Lacy said. “I feel like I am a team leader now. I want everyone else around me to be great, and if I can push my teammates, this team can go far.”

Lacy’s ability as a pass catcher, whether as a deep threat or a route runner, enables him to create separation from defenders. He understands how to manipulate defenders with his footwork and leverage.

Beyond his speed, Lacy possesses immense athleticism that enables him to make tightly contested catches. Knowing that he can make difficult catches gives his quarterback the confidence to throw the ball his way, knowing he can always make a play.

“Coming into this season, I knew I needed to lock in more at meetings and focus on what I can do to help the team,” Lacy explained. “I understood that I have to come in every day and work hard.”

Lacy’s skill set makes him one of the most talented pass catchers in the country. He provides the Tigers with the big-play potential that every successful team needs. Constantly remaining a threat for defenses whenever he is on the field, Lacy is the explosive spark that keeps LSU’s offense dynamic.

Though offenses highlight quarterback and wide receiver play, active tight ends are becoming more important to a team’s success. Any successful college football squad has a playmaker at the tight end position, whether as a vertical threat or a strength for the run game.

In LSU’s case, Taylor has emerged as a cornerstone of production at the tight end position. His versatility and athleticism have made him one of the most productive players on the roster and in the country.

The junior has been a focal point of LSU’s offense since his freshman year. Historically, LSU has had capable tight end play until Taylor enhanced that narrative as a top receiving option. He finds himself No. 1 in the LSU career record book for tight ends by already compiling over 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards as a Tiger.

Taylor expanded on his development and has continuously improved each year.

“I think the biggest thing is taking experience from the coaches and everyone else who has been here,” Taylor said, “and learning something new every day while also finding new ways to improve.”

Taylor’s role in the LSU offense is varied. As a receiver, he provides a strong target for quarterbacks. His ability to make contested catches has made him a top option and one that can never be overlooked in the open field.

Taylor’s production on the field demonstrates that he is a player who can make an impact as both a blocker and a vertical threat. His versatility creates more weapons for his quarterback. However, beyond the field, he wants to be regarded as a leader eager to help his teammates so the program can find success.

“I hope to leave behind the legacy of being a great team player and locker room guy, someone everyone can count on,” Taylor said. “I am proud of this record but want to be known as a great team player. Once you do your job on a team level, these goals like 1,000 yards and 100 receptions will come your way.”

Nussmeier’s steady consistency, Lacy’s game-changing ability, and Taylor’s production all contribute to LSU’s overall offensive success. These three athletes have emerged as team leaders and aim to push the program to new heights while carrying on the proud tradition of LSU football.