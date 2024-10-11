Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss

Times of Interest
LSU vs. Ole Miss
October 12, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Parish County Line Performs
|2 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:55 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4 p.m.
|Victory Hill Parade Begins
|LSU Homecoming Court marches down Victory Hill
|LSU Football Alumni march down Victory Hill
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:15 p.m.
|LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:32 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:45 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:10 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6:15 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Gordy Rush, Marlon Favorite
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:21 p.m.
|LSU Football Alumni on-field recognition
|6:22 p.m.
|Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by LSU volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson
|6:28 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:32:30 p.m.
|LSU Alma Mater
|6:35:45 p.m.
|National Anthem
|6:37 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:39 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:40 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:41 p.m.
|Ole Miss takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• QB Steve Ensminger, QB Matt Flynn, QB Waren Rabb
|6:44 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ABC