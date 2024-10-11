LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss

by Michael Bonnette
GameDay Central Ticket Marketplace Parking & Traffic Schedule Light Up Tiger Stadium +0
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss

Times of Interest

LSU vs. Ole Miss

October 12, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Parish County Line Performs
2 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4 p.m. Victory Hill Parade Begins
LSU Homecoming Court marches down Victory Hill
LSU Football Alumni march down Victory Hill
The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:15 p.m. LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:45 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:10 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Gordy Rush, Marlon Favorite
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:21 p.m. LSU Football Alumni on-field recognition
6:22 p.m. Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by LSU volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson
6:28 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:32:30 p.m. LSU Alma Mater
6:35:45 p.m. National Anthem
6:37 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:39 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:40 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. Ole Miss takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• QB Steve Ensminger, QB Matt Flynn, QB Waren Rabb
6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ABC

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1st Quarter, 1st Timeout: Game Sponsor Recognition
1st Quarter, 2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium fan recognition
1st Quarter, 3rd Timeout: Ingrid Lindblad Recognition
Between 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter: Geaux Hero recognition
2nd Quarter, 1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute recognition

Halftime
LSU Band performance
Homecoming Court presentation

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

