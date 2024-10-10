LSU Challenges Oklahoma, Texas A&M at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – A jam-packed weekend in The Capital City features the LSU volleyball team playing matches against Oklahoma and Texas A&M inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (9-6, 1-3 SEC) will open its weekend with a match against Oklahoma (7-5, 1-3 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 11. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive a 50 Years of LSU Volleyball tumbler. Players will wear a hint of green to celebrate Student-Athlete Mental Health Week. The Tigers will take on Texas A&M (12-2, 3-1 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 13, in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Match. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Full Fight pink t-shirt. SEC Network + will stream both matches.

LSU split a pair of matches last weekend, sweeping Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., and losing at Ole Miss, 3-1 in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers have a .220 hitting percentage with 13.11 kills and 12.19 assists per set. Defensively, LSU averages 2.11 blocks and 14.46 digs per set, allowing opponents a .221 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.00 kills per set and 5.58 points per set. Robinson averages 19.2 kills and 21.5 points per match and has seven double-doubles and six 20-kill matches this season.

Middle blockers Angelina Lee and Jessica Jones combine for 198 kills on a .293 hitting percentage and average 1.96 blocks per set on 112 total blocks this season. Jones leads the team with 1.00 blocks per set and 57 total blocks. She also contributes 86 kills on a .280 hitting percentage. Lee follows with 0.96 blocks per set (55 total), leads the team with a .305 hitting percentage, and has 112 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 588 total assists and No. 6 in the conference with 10.32 assists per set. Bailey has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists this season.

LSU is 9-3 in the all-time series against Oklahoma, but 19-31 all-time versus Texas A&M.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.