BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine has rated LSU’s newcomer class of D1 transfers, freshmen signees and JUCO transfers No. 1 in the nation for the 2025 season.

The LSU class features nine players that were listed among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers and 11 players that appeared in the magazine’s ranking of the Top 500 Prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft that was held in July.

The Top 100 College Transfers list included LSU junior infielder Daniel Dickinson (No. 2), junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 4), sophomore right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (No. 8), junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 17), junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey (No. 22), junior right-hander pitcher Zac Cowan (No. 23), senior utility player Luis Hernandez (No. 32), senior outfielder/left-hander pitcher Dalton Beck (No. 34) and junior outfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 79).

The Top 500 Prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft included LSU freshman right-handed pitcher William Schmidt (No. 22), freshman right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 100), freshman catcher Cade Arrambide (No. 125), freshman infielder Michael Ryan (No. 139), junior outfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 154), freshman left-handed pitcher Cooper Williams (No. 257), freshman right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 263), freshman first baseman Ryan Costello (No. 346), freshman outfielder John Pearson (No. 356), freshman infielder David Hogg II (No. 358), and junior left-handed pitcher Conner Ware (No. 482).

LSU freshman outfielder Derek Curiel was also a very highly-rated recruit who pulled his name from the draft in mid-June. He did not appear in the Baseball America Top 500 Prospects list only because he had declared his intention to enroll at LSU prior to the draft.

Of LSU’s newcomer class for the 2025 season, Baseball America writes:

As they have done every season, the Tigers again dominated the transfer portal to bring in the deepest class of any school in the country. The pitching LSU brought in—headlined by righthander Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.07 ERA at UC San Diego)—is their biggest strength, though second baseman Daniel Dickinson (.367/.469/.661 at Utah Valley) is also a potential day one draft pick and will hit in the top-third of the lineup.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his staff also brought in nine freshmen ranked inside the BA 500 for the 2024 draft. Baton Rouge prep righthander William Schmidt (No. 22 overall) is the crown jewel of the class, followed by Houston prep righty Casan Evans (No. 100). LSU’s fresh faces have the program in prime position to compete for a national championship not only in 2025, but for years to come.

The 2025 Tigers begin their six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. All intrasquad scrimmages during fall practice are free and open to the public. LSU scrimmages this week at 4 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Gate 2 home plate entrance will be open for fans 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Baseball America Top 10 Newcomer Classes for the 2025 Season