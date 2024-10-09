BATON ROUGE–LSU Men’s Golf standout freshman Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after his individual title at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational last week.

The Iceland native turned heads last week after a very impressive showing at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Sveinsson took the course by storm with a 7-under 209 to claim his first career individual title. The freshman fired rounds of 1-under 71, 5-under 67 and 1-under 71. Sveinsson’s second round 67 was the best in the field by three shots and put the Tigers in strong position going into the final round.

Sveinsson was lethal on the putting surface, dropping four consecutive birdies from holes 8-11 in the final round of the tournament. The freshman played the challenging Blessings course in dominant fashion, and led the Tigers to their second team victory of the season.

The Tigers will be back in action at the Fallen Oak Invitational in Saucier, Mississippi from October 19-21st.