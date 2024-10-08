Mulkey, Johnson and Morrow To Represent LSU At SEC Media Day

BATON ROUGE – Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow will represent LSU alongside Coach Kim Mulkey on October 16 for SEC Tip-Off ’25.

The Tigers have a late afternoon time slot for media day. Portions of it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Coach Mulkey heads in to her fourth season leading LSU, coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season. Three starters return that were All-SEC performers in Johnson and Morrow as well as reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams. Sa’Myah Smith spent time in the starting lineup before suffering a season-ending knee injury and Last-Tear Poa started 10 games last year. SEC All-Freshman a season ago, LSU also returns Aalyah Del Rosario. The Tigers brought in five newcomers. LSU will be deeper at guard with additions like transfers Shayeann Day Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard along freshman Jada Richard. LSU also added size with the addition of 6-5 transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger.

LSU has two upcoming exhibition games against Xavier (New Orleans) on October 24 and LSU-Alexandria on October 30, both of which are free for fans to attend. The season will officially tip-off on November 4 when LSU hosts Eastern Kentucky.

Johnson enters her junior season at LSU as one of the top returning guards in the league. She is coming off a sophomore season in which she averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the Second Team All-SEC. Johnson upped her play throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games as LSU reached the Elite Eight. The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, Johnson was a critical piece as a starter on LSU’s first National Championship team. Not just a star on the court, Johnson has built her star-power as a rapper too and her song “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil Wayne is one the the NFL’s Songs of the Season and can be heard during NFL TV broadcasts.

Morrow is entering her second season at LSU after averaging a double-double last season with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the First Team All-SEC. Her 21 double-doubles last year ranked No. 5 nationally. Not only is Morrow and threat scoring and rebounding, but her defensive prowess allowed her to gain 93 steals throughout the season which is tied for the third most in program history. Morrow, a Chicago native, who previously played in her hometown at DePaul enters the season ranked in the No. 1 among active DI players in career scoring (2,178 points) and No. 1 in career rebounding (1,229 rebounds). Morrow will make her return to Chicago on December 19 as LSU is scheduled to play at Illinois-Chicago to allow her to play in front of her hometown fans.