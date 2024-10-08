LSU Gold
Men's Basketball

LSU Men's Basketball Practice Open To Public Monday, 3:30 PM; Free Pizza For Students While Supply Lasts

BATON ROUGE – Coach Matt McMahon invites students and fans to an open men’s basketball practice on Monday (Oct. 14) at 3:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fans are invited to enter through the Southwest Corridor ground level doors of the building and there will be free pizza for students while supplies last.

Those attending the practice may park In Lot 108 off Skip Bertman Drive.

It will be the start of a busy week for the Tigers as Coach McMahon, Cam Carter and Jalen Reed will attend the annual SEC Tipoff Media Day in Birmingham on Tuesday and the team will host its preseason Tipoff Club Preseason Party with practice viewing and food on Thursday.

The Tigers are continuing preparations for the 2024-25 season which opens with a free admission exhibition contest on Oct. 29 against 2022 NAIA champions Loyola (New Orleans). The team is coached by former LSU manager Donald Reyes. The official season opener is Nov. 6 at the Maravich Center against ULM.

Season tickets are now on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and LSUTix.net. Also single-game non-conference game tickets and mini-plans will go on sale beginning Oct. 14.

