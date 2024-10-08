Dr. Matthew Hiatt Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Matthew Hiatt has been named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. Dr. Hiatt’s recognition came during LSU’s Football game against UCLA in Tiger Stadium and was presented by Worley Baton Rouge Manager of Process Engineering Karen Novak and Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes Walt Holliday.

Dr. Hiatt is an Associate Professor within the LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences. His research focuses on the hydrology and geomorphology of river deltas and estuaries with a focus on coastal ecosystem design solutions. His work earned him several awards in 2022, including the LSU Alumni Association Rising Faculty Research award and the NSF CAREER award for research on understanding water movement through coastal river deltas as they evolve and change over time. The ultimate goal is to improve coastal engineering designs to incorporate the dynamic nature of river deltas.

Since joining the Tigers family in 2018, he has had a deep dedication to education and research and shows his passion through teaching in the classroom.

“I can think of no better place in the world to conduct my research and connect with students than the College of the Coast & Environment at LSU,” said Dr. Hiatt. “The passion and motivation that LSU students have for addressing coastal issues, both in our state and around the world, is unparalleled. I am honored to work alongside them to understand the processes shaping our coastline and to develop solutions, especially when they directly impact Louisiana.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“On behalf of LSU Athletics, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Matthew Hiatt on being named the Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Ben Price, Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy for LSU Sports Properties. “His dedication to academic excellence and impactful contributions embody the spirit of LSU, and we proudly celebrate this remarkable achievement with him.”