BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s road game at Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Check back for the complete story.

Oct. 19 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. CT – Auburn at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network

11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Oklahoma, ESPN or SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Tennessee, ABC

3:15 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – LSU at Arkansas, ESPN

6 p.m. CT – Ball State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network+/ESPN+

6:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Texas, ABC

6:45 p.m. CT – Kentucky at Florida, SEC Network