BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time on Thursday, October 10, as the Tigers begin their six-week fall practice period.

LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages throughout October and November are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will scrimmage this week at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 4 p.m. CT Friday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall. Dates and times for subsequent scrimmages will be announced in October and November as the fall practice period progresses.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.