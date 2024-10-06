Two Tigers Travel to ITF Pro Circuit M25 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team will hit the road to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M25 Louisville. Play will begin Monday, October 7 and run through Sunday, October 13.

ITF Pro Circuit M25 Louisville

The competition will begin Oct. 7 with the first day of singles qualifying draw. Tuesday, October 8 will be the first day of singles main draw.

Tiger TidBits

Sophomore Alessio Vasquez will be one of the two Tigers competing this week. Vasquez previously competed in the M15 ITF Futures event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in September. In Fayetteville, Vasquez walked away with four impressive wins: two earned in the qualifying draw and two secured in the main draw. He is looking to bring the momentum into this tournament.

Graduate transfer Ishaan Ravichander will be joining Vasquez in Louisville. Ravichander also competed in the M15 Futures event where he defeated Jake Jacoby 6-3, 6-0.

