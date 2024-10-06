Former LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Earns LPGA Card For 2025

BATON ROUGE – It’s hard to remember that in her first tournament as a professional earlier this summer, former LSU superstar golfer Ingrid Lindblad missed the cut.

Since then, Lindblad has gone on a run in the Epson Tour, including a victory in the Tuscaloosa event and after a T8 finish in Sunday’s Epsom Tour Championship event in Indiana Wells, California, the Swedish golfer has earned her promotion to the LPGA Tour for the 2025 season.

For the first time this season, 15 players earned LPGA cards for 2025 with those in the top 10 earning a higher status than those 11-15. Lindblad’s finish in the Tour Championship put her in the sixth position unofficially in the Race for the Card, giving her good status for next season after playing basically half a season on the LPGA developmental tour.

Lindblad finished T8 in the Tour final at the Indian Wells Country Club, posting a 72-hole total of 12-under par 272 on the par 71 layout with rounds of 67-71-67-67.

Earlier this week, Lindblad was featured on the Epson Tour site discussing her turning professional after the NCAA Championships and a final amateur appearance at the end of May in the U.S. Women’s Open.

“I was very hyped from college, being number one in the world, and then missed the cut in my first tournament,” said Lindblad. “I was like, alright, we’ve gotten that out of the way. It’s very different from college. You get out here. You don’t have your teammates. You don’t have your coaches. It’s not the same. It’s taken a little bit to get used to, but I definitely learn something every week, and I have gotten better every week and try not to think about people’s expectations.”

After missing the cut in her pro debut at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, the 24-year-old righted the ship quickly, tying for 25th in her next start and then tying for second at the Island Resort Championship, her first top-five finish as a professional.

She had two more top 10s, including a solo second before the win in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.

Lindblad carded a three-day total of 16-under at Ol’ Colony Golf Course to claim her first title as a professional. It was a victory that most who have followed Lindblad’s upward trajectory expected to come incredibly quickly once she hit the professional circuit, and she was proud to have accomplished that goal early in her time as an Epson Tour member, particularly as it had big implications for the rookie in the season-long Race for the Card.

“The win felt so good because I was so close the week before. I just lost by one (after I) bogeyed 18,” Lindblad explained. “It was a tough week. It was raining. It was windy, so it was a little bit of a grind. But then, standing on the 18th hole, two-putted, made par, and I was like, this is what it feels like.

“A couple of years ago, I won on another golf tour at home. It was in 2020, so everyone played it. LET players played. I won it, but I didn’t win any money because I was an am. But this felt way bigger because it’s not playing about money, but climbing on the rankings, one step closer.”

The win moved her up into the top 10 in the Race for the Card and solid finishes in El Dorado, Arkansas and now in the Epsom final has cemented her dreams for 2025.

Lindblad is expected to be on hand in Baton Rouge where ANNIKA Award officials will be on hand at Tiger Stadium to officially present her award for her college play as the World’s No. 1 amateur in the 2024 college season.