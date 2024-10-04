Soccer Falls to No. 16 Auburn, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer Team (7-5-1, 2-3-0 SEC) fell to No. 16 Auburn (11-1-1, 3-1-1 SEC) by a score of 4-0 inside the LSU Soccer Stadium on Friday night.

The victory was Auburn’s 11th shutout of the year and goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska’s 35th career shutout.

“All credit to Auburn,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “Obviously, they asked a lot of questions of us tonight. They are top 20 in the country for a reason, so certainly that is a testament to what they and (Auburn Head Coach) Karen Hoppa have done this season. We gave up two or three really bad moments today defensively. It is unfortunate because we’ve actually defended quite well as a team throughout conference play tonight.”

The visiting Tigers got on board first in Baton Rouge as Auburn’s Olivia Woodson opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Two passes from Dylan Driver and Carly Thatcher found Woodson waiting on the back post, where she scored on one touch.

Auburn extended their lead just two minutes later as Mallory Mooney hit a half volley shot from just at the top of the box.

LSU’s goalkeeper Audur Scheving made two incredible saves during the first half to deny Auburn from extending their lead even further. The first half ended 2-0 in favor of Auburn.

The home Tigers saw more offensive opportunities in the second half as Sage Glover, Caley Swierenga, Amy Smith and Riley MacDonald all tallied shots for the Tigers in the second half. Swierenga took the only shot on target in the 55th minute.

“I thought some of our younger players came on the pitch at the end and raised the energy levels and gave us some different looks, so credit to them for coming in and making the most of their opportunity.”

Auburn tallied two more goals in the second half from Carly Thatcher and LJ Knox. It was a 4-0 Auburn lead in the 55th minute as LSU battled to get on board.

After a strong defensive effort, the Tigers were unable to find the back of the net and the night ended in favor of the visiting Tigers.

Scheving was vital in between the posts for the Tigers as she continues to grow each match. The keeper from Iceland finished the night with six saves, matching her season and career high in the Purple & Gold.

“That’s two games now that Audi has kept us in the game. She had some massive saves for us and is turning into a massive player for us,” Hudson added.

LSU will travel to Lexington on Thursday, October 10, as they are slated to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

“Obviously, we have to look forward now to Kentucky (on Thursday). The girls have got a weekend off to sort of refresh at the midway point of the SEC schedule, and we’ll be looking forward to a match up against the Wildcats after they knocked us out of the SEC Tournament last year. We are looking forward to that, just an opportunity for a little bit of revenge and the last time we went there, we won on the road, so we’ll be looking to bounce back next week.”

The Tigers now share the sixth spot in the conference with Kentucky with six points.

