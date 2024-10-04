Beach Announces 2024 Fall Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ fall tournament schedule, set to begin Oct. 18th in Tallahassee, Florida.

Coach Brock and the team will prepare for the 12th season of LSU beach Volleyball with three team competitions and one pairs’ competition throughout the Fall. The Tigers have the addition of five freshman and 15 returners, which will be crucial for preparing for the Spring schedule.

LSU will begin the Fall season on the road in Tallahassee, Florida, October 18-19, and then will head to Houston, TX, October 26-27.

For the final weekend of the Fall season, LSU’s top pairs will travel to Huntsville for the AVCA Pairs Championship November 15-17. The competition includes top pairs from beach volleyball programs around the country to play in a three-day tournament consisting of 64 pairs. In 2022, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank captured the title for the first ever AVCA Pairs Championship. That same weekend, the remaining Tigers will be at home in Baton Rouge for the LSU Fall Host Competition November 16-17.