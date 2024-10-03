Volleyball Off to Mississippi for Matches at Mississippi State, Ole Miss

at Mississippi State
Mississippi State is riding a league-best six-match winning streak, including a 3-1 win in its SEC opening match against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs are hitting .249 on the season. MSU leads the SEC with 13.71 assists per set and ranks No. 2 with 14.29 kills per set. Mississippi State is also solid defensively, ranking No. 3 in the conference with 2.71 blocks and 16.45 digs per set to contribute to a .169 opponent hitting percentage (No. 5 in the SEC).
Outside hitter Kailin Newsome, a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, leads the Bulldogs with 3.50 kills per set and has 14 blocks, nine aces and 3.05 digs per set. Middle blocker Arissa Smith leads the SEC with a .537 hitting percentage behind 56 kills and ranks No. 8 in the conference with 1.23 blocks per set. Middle blocker Rebecca Walk also ranks inside the league’s top five with a .441 hitting percentage (No. 4) and averages 1.04 blocks per set.
Mississippi State has won three of the last five matches against LSU, and the Tigers have dropped the last three matches played in Starkville. LSU’s last when against Mississippi State on the road was a sweep on Sept. 29, 2019.