Volleyball Off to Mississippi for Matches at Mississippi State, Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will hit the road for the first time in SEC play when it travels to Mississippi to face Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

LSU (8-5, 0-2 SEC) will play a 3 p.m. CT match on Friday, Oct. 4, against Mississippi State (7-3, 1-0 SEC) at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Miss., and then conclude the weekend with a 2 p.m. CT tilt on Sunday, Oct. 6 versus Ole Miss (10-3, 0-1 SEC) at the Gillom Center in Oxford, Miss. SEC Network + will stream both matches.

LSU is 66-13 in the all-time series versus Mississippi State and 59-23 all-time against Ole Miss.

LSU is looking to snap a three-match losing streak after dropping three-set matches to Missouri and No. 7 Texas during the SEC opening weekend. The Tigers have a .223 hitting percentage with 13.14 kills and 12.14 assists per set. Defensively, LSU ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 14.30 digs per set and an average of 2.00 blocks per set, which allows a .220 opposing hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.21 kills per set, 224 kills, 5.73 points per set and 246.5 points. Robinson’s kills per set and points per set averages rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the nation, respectively, and she averages 20.4 kills and 22.4 points per match this season.

Middle blockers Angelina Lee and Jessica Jones combine for 173 kills on a .295 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 95 total blocks this season. Lee leads the team with 0.96 blocks per set and is second on the team with 97 kills, and Jones averages 0.94 blocks per set and has a team-high .296 hitting percentage on 76 kills.

Graduate transfer setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 518 total assists and No. 5 in the conference with 10.36 assists per set. Bailey has four double-doubles and three matches with 50 or more assists.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.