BATON ROUGE, La. — Ross Brezovsky, the LSU baseball director of operations for the 2009 through 2013 seasons, passed away Wednesday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 39 years old.

Brezovsky worked at LSU during head coach Paul Mainieri’s tenure, and he helped lead the Tigers to the 2009 College World Series National Championship, the 2009 and 2012 SEC Championships, a 2013 CWS appearance and three SEC Tournament titles.

Brezovsky was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his commitment to the success of the players and the program. He helped foster a sense of unity among the team, creating an environment where young athletes could thrive both athletically and personally. His time at LSU was marked by camaraderie, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Brezovsky played at Notre Dame – including two seasons (2005-06) under Mainieri – as a four-year starting infielder and outfielder. He started 220 games for the Irish from 2005-08, finishing with a .289 career batting average, 39 doubles, eight triples, 11 homers, 130 RBI and 138 runs.

A product of Barron Collier High School in Naples, Fla., Brezovsky received economics and computer applications degrees in May 2008 from Notre Dame, and he was hired by Mainieri as LSU’s operations director in August 2008.

Brezovsky is survived by his wife, Kim, and their two children.

Brezovsky’s family has announced that funeral arrangements will be made in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, they have requested donations be made in his memory to organizations dedicated to cancer research, a cause close to Brezovsky’s heart after his own long battle with the disease.