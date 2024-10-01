LSU Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Event Details

BATON ROUGE – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold its annual Welcome Back Event on Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m. CT. The event is free for all fans and media to attend in the PMAC.

The annual Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Event gives fans the opportunity to meet with the players and staff on this year’s team as the season quickly approaches. Coach Kim Mulkey will introduce her fourth team at LSU ahead of the 50th season of LSU Women’s Basketball. There will be a cash bar at the event and free food will be available for the first 750 people in attendance.

The Tigers have two exhibition games in the PMAC later this month against Xavier (New Orleans) on October 24 and LSU-Alexandria on October 30, both of which will be free to attend. LSU will open its season at home on November 4 against Eastern Kentucky.

LSU is coming off a season in which it went 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight. The Tigers return three starters from last year’s team. Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the Second Team All-SEC last seasons, Mikaylah Williams was named last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year and Aneesah Morrow was a All-SEC First Team selection with multiple All-America honorable mentions. Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, briefly started at the beginning of last year before suffering a torn ACL less than a month into the season. She has been a full participant in LSU’s pre-season workouts. LSU also returns 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman.

The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.