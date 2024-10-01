Elsa Svensson Leads LSU Women's Golf On Second Day Of Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The LSU women’s golf team moved up two places Tuesday in the second round of The Blessings Collegiate Invitational at The Blessing Golf Club.

The Tigers shot a second consecutive 15-over par 303 to stand at 30-over 606 after 36 holes and in sixth place. Arkansas continues to lead after 36 holes as the only team in either tournament under par with a two-day total of 4-under par 572 after a second round of 5-over 293.

BYU is second at 594 and Mississippi State is at 596.

Senior Elsa Svensson had the best round of the afternoon for the Tigers with four birdies and a 1-over round of 73. Svensson turned the front nine in 1-over and then had an even par 36 on the final nine holes.

LSU also counted a 76 from Aine Donegan and 77s from Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal.

The round conditions were completely different on Tuesday from Monday as a steady wind of over 10 miles per hour blew throughout much of the afternoon until the closing holes in the early evening in this unique event in which all five players for a school are grouped together.

Tejedo moved up one place in the individual competition to a tie for 10th place over the 6,500-yard par 72 with a two-day total of 5-over par 149 (72-77). Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas remains the leader at 6-under par 138 (65-73).

Svensson made a big jump on the leaderboard some 20 places and stands in a tie for 14th at 6-over par 150 (77-73).

The final round will be televised on the Golf Channel beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT. Live scoring can be found on Scoreboard.clippd.com

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Fayetteville, Arkansas – The Blessings Golf Club

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Arkansas 279-293 – 572 -4

2 BYU 294-300 – 594 +18

3 Mississippi State 286-310 – 596 +20

4 Louisville 297-305 – 602 +26

5 Kansas State 288-316 – 604 +28

6 LSU 303-303 – 606 +30

7 Kent State 300-308 – 608 +32

8 Missouri 300-309 – 609 +33

9 Ohio State 308-306 – 614 +38

10 Virginia Tech 312-318 – 630 +54

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

1 Maria Jose Martin, Arkansas – 65-71 – 138 -6

2 Carla Bernat, Kansas State – 68-73 – 141 -3

2 Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas – 70-71 – 141 -3

4 Ffion Tynan, Missouri – 69-74 – 143 -1

4 Maria Jose Barragan, BYU – 71-72 – 143 -1

LSU Scores

T10 Rocio Tejedo – 72-77 – 149 +5

T14 Elsa Svensson – 77-73 – 150 +6

T28 Aine Donegan – 77-76 – 153 +9

T31 Josefin Widal – 77-77 – 154 +10

T45 Jordan Fischer – 79-82 – 161 +17