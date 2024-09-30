BATON ROUGE – LSU’s homecoming contest against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Ole Miss game will also serve as LSU’s celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium with over 125 former players returning to Death Valley for the contest.

LSU is coming off a 42-10 win over South Alabama and has the first of its two open dates this week. Ole Miss dropped a 20-17 decision to Kentucky on Saturday and stands at 4-1 overall. The Rebels travel to face South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers, winners of four straight, are 4-1 overall and ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss is No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.

Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC

11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC

3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC

6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network