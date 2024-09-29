Volleyball Sets Attendance Record in 3-0 Loss to No. 8 Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team set an attendance record for the second consecutive weekend as 3,885 fans came out to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 15-25) loss to No. 8 Texas Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, LSU is 8-5 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play, while Texas improves to 8-3 and 2-0 in league matches. The Tigers registered a .154 hitting percentage on 36 kills and had three blocks, two aces and 38 digs. The Longhorns hit .302 on 39 kills, had six aces and five blocks, and matched LSU’s 38 digs.

“I thought we responded better than we did on Friday night,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I thought Jurnee [Robinson] had a really good day playing against their [Texas] physical blockers. We did many things well, but not well enough to win the match. I loved our mentality and our competitive spirit today. We had an incredible crowd. Thank you, Tiger fans, for supporting us and breaking our attendance record. I hope you all come back when we return to the PMAC on October 11.”

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson turned in a match-high 17 kills and had seven digs, one ace and one block. Middle blocker Angelina Lee followed with seven kills on a .417 hitting percentage and finished with one block. Setter Bailey Ortega had 26 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block, and right side Jade Demps filled the stat sheet with a match-high 10 digs, landed four kills, recorded two assists, and had one block.

Texas outside hitter Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 10 kills, followed by eight from middle blocker Marianna Singletary, who hit .429 and had three blocks.

Set 1

The opening set featured eight ties and four lead changes before Texas went on a 4-1 run to grab a 15-12 lead at the media timeout. The Longhorns increased their lead to 19-14 when LSU used its first timeout, and after the home team scored the next two points, Texas scored three unanswered to stretch its lead to 22-16, pressuring LSU to call its final timeout. The Tigers responded with a 3-1 run highlighted by two kills from Robinson and another for Demps to cut into the deficit, 23-19, but the Longhorns held on to win the opening set, 25-20. Robinson led all players with six kills and one ace in the set.

Set 2

LSU scored the first point of the stanza; however, Texas forced the Tigers to burn an early timeout as it jumped out to an 8-3 lead behind a 4-0 run. The run continued on the other side of the timeout, as the Longhorns’ eight unanswered points gave them a 12-3 advantage. After being down double figures at 17-6, LSU went on a 6-1 run to cut into the lead, 18-12, and trimmed the margin to 24-20, but Texas outlasted the run to win the set, 25-20.

Set 3

A kill by Robinson gave LSU a 10-9 lead, but after five ties and three lead changes, Texas used a 5-0 run to create some distance on the scoreboard at 14-10 when LSU signaled for time. The Longhorns pulled away with an 8-2 run, featuring a 5-0 run burst to win the set, 25-15.

Up Next

LSU travels to Mississippi next weekend to face Mississippi State at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 4, in Starkville, Miss., and then play Ole Miss at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Oxford, Miss. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network +.

